Immediate Burial Urged for Cholera Victims

Health officials in the Central Region are urging families to bury loved ones who succumb to cholera as quickly as possible to prevent further spread of the disease.

At a recent training session in Cape Coast, Regional Environmental Health Officer Emmanuel Owusu Ashia stressed that cholera-infected bodies remain highly contagious, posing a significant risk to communities if proper precautions are not taken.

During the session, organized by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Health Directorate, Ashia explained that any delay in burial could lead to additional infections. “When someone dies from cholera, the body should not be kept for long. Burial must be done as soon as possible,” he said, urging families to work closely with health officials for safe disinfection procedures before burial.

This directive is part of a broader effort to control the current outbreak, which has already put considerable strain on local health resources. Authorities are calling on affected families to promptly notify the environmental health division to receive assistance in ensuring that the burial process is handled in a way that minimizes risk to others.

The call for immediate burial highlights the difficult balance between respecting cultural practices and implementing necessary public health measures. While many understand the urgency, some community members worry about the logistical and emotional challenges that come with such swift action. As the region grapples with the outbreak, the emphasis on rapid response underscores the need for increased support and clear communication between health officials and the public.