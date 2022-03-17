Immigration Ladies Off To Battle In Elmina

Immigration Ladies will travel to Elmina to battle Sea Lions at the Nduom Sports Stadium on Saturday in search of their first win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after 11 weeks of struggle.

As the WPL enters match-day 12, both teams haven’t been impressive so far with Immigration Ladies being the poorest side.

The Officers have managed four draws, which puts them bottom of the Southern zone Table with four points to their credit, losing seven matches.

Ninth place Sea Lions, who have not also not performed well this season, losing five matches and drawing five, would hope to grab their second win of the season as they host Immigration Ladies.

The last time both sides met was match-day 13 encounter last season where Immigration Ladies emerged winners with a lone goal against Sea Lions at the La Mc Dan Park.

Elsewhere, Coach Norbert Ayinbire’s Army Ladies, with Zinatu Alhassan, who is on top form this season, would find a way to get back on track on Wednesday as they host Thunder Queens at the El Wak Sports Stadium after suffering a 1-0 defeat in their match-day 11encounter.

Thunder Queens, who are three points ahead of the home team, would be keen for yet another miracle after defeating Ladystrikers 2-1 last weekend.

Unbeaten Hasaacas Ladies would continue their winning streak in the Southern zone as they battle resurgent Police Ladies at the Achimota SHS Park on Sunday.

A remarkable performance from Coach Yussif Basigi and his charges who are nine points ahead of second place Ladystrikers. Hasaacas Ladies is yet to taste a single defeat this season after 11 weeks of action.

Police Ladies, having been on top form in the second round this season, would also come into this game in search of their fifth win of the season after failing to grab a win against Berry Ladies in their last match. Whilst the West Africa champions are on 27 points, and chasing a win to extend their lead at the summit, the Officers would want to grab the bragging rights as the first team to defeat the “Dooooo” lads.

At the Carl Reindorf Park on Friday, Faith Ladies will welcome Berry Ladies in a titanic clash. The two in their match-day three encounter shared the points as they played a 1-1 drawn game at the Madina AstroTurf in Accra.

Faith Ladies under Coach Edna Quagraine have been solid this season, winning five matches and drawing three to secure 18 points while seventh place Berry Ladies, have 13 points to their credit.

With the arrival of their Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo who doubles as the Black Queens coach, Berry Ladies would hope to close the five-point margin against Faith Ladies.

Ladystrikers would seek to redeem themselves against sixth placed team, Soccer Intellectuals at the Adu Yaw-Assasan Park on Saturday to extend its points to 21 whilst Soccer Intellectuals will eye a second consecutive win after grabbing their third win of the season last week.

Ladystrikers suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Thunder Queens last weekend with Gifty Osei and Vivian Adjei all registering their names on the score sheet to hand the opponent their fifth loss of the season.

Soccer Intellectuals, who are now getting back on track, also conquered Elmina Sea Lions at their home grounds to secure their third win of the season.

In the Northern zone, Prisons Ladies on Saturday will host third place Pearl Pia who have been one of the favourites in the Northern Zone.

Both sides would come into this game hoping for a sixth win of the season with two points separating each other.

Second Place Fabulous ladies, who are in contention with Ampem Darkoa Ladies, will travel to the Aliu Mahama Stadium to play bottom placed Northern Ladies on Friday.

Fabulous Ladies have so far shown some level of class grabbing 20 points with Princess Owusu who is currently the top goal scorer in the league.

A win for Northern Ladies would be historic for the side as they are yet to win a match this season.

Elsewhere in Kumasi, Dreamz Ladies would battle Supreme Ladies in an Ashanti derby on Monday at the Bantama Astro Turf.

Dreamz Ladies in match day three this season defeated Supreme Ladies 2-0, with their star player, Stella Nyamekye scoring a brace to earn her side the three points.

The skipper would once again feature in this game as Dreamz Ladies hope to grab their sixth win of the season whilst eight place Supreme Ladies also comes into their game hoping for a comeback.

Northern zone Leaders, Ampem Darkoa Ladies would also take a trip to the Bantama AstroTurf on Saturday as they face hosts Kumasi Sports Academy in search of a win to extend their lead in the Zone.

Ampem Darkoa would be hoping for yet another win to book their eight win of the season after thrashing Ashtown Ladies 2-0 last weekend as Kumasi Sports Academy is also certain of moving up after drawing against Supreme Ladies in their last encounter.

Sixth placed Ashtown Ladies would host struggling FC Savannah also at the Bantama AstroTurf on Saturday.