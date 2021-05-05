A recruit officer with the Ghana Immigration Service has perished in a gory motor accident at Jeway Wharf junction in the Jomoro Municipality.

The deceased who was stationed at Jeway Wharf has been identified as Hannah Nwole.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicated that the accident occurred on Monday, May 3, 2021, at about 1750 hours.

Reports were that on that faithful day, Ms Hannah was traveling on a commercial motorbike from Jeway Wharf to Anomatoape Checkpoint where she was detailed to report for duty.

It was reported that when the deceased got to Jeway Wharf junction a Cargo truck allegedly rammed into the motorbike she was traveling on which smashed her head and other parts of her body into pieces.

She died instantly and the body has since been deposited at the Half Assini Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.