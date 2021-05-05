Accident Death
Immigration officer perishes

A recruit officer with the Ghana Immigration Service has perished in a gory motor accident at Jeway Wharf junction in the Jomoro Municipality.

The deceased who was stationed at Jeway Wharf has been identified as Hannah Nwole.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicated that the accident occurred on Monday, May 3, 2021, at about 1750 hours.

Reports were that on that faithful day, Ms Hannah was traveling on a commercial motorbike from Jeway Wharf to Anomatoape Checkpoint where she was detailed to report for duty.

It was reported that when the deceased got to Jeway Wharf junction a Cargo truck allegedly rammed into the motorbike she was traveling on which smashed her head and other parts of her body into pieces.

She died instantly and the body has since been deposited at the Half Assini Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCoconut prices surge in Koforidua as demand slumps
Next articleDwarfs to relocate to Elmina Stadium
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here