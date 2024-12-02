Immigration Officer’s Identity Used to Vote in Ablekuma Central; Security Officer Deletes Photos After Voting

An immigration officer in Ghana was left outraged after discovering that someone had used his identity to cast a vote during the special voting exercise for the December 2024 elections.

The officer, who wishes to remain anonymous, arrived at the polling station in the Ablekuma Central constituency to cast his ballot, only to be informed that his name had already been used by another individual.

Upon presenting his ID for verification, election officials found that his identity had been mistakenly used to vote. The officer raised an alarm, prompting a manual verification process, which eventually allowed him to cast his vote. “It is very bad that someone could use my name to vote,” the officer said, expressing concern over the incident. “I want to urge the Electoral Commission (EC) to be more careful because my picture was on the ID, and for this to happen is very worrying.”

The Electoral Commission has since reassured the public that it will take measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, with officials stating that the proper safeguards will be in place for both the December 2 and December 7 elections. However, the incident has raised concerns about the potential vulnerability of the electoral system to fraud and manipulation, an issue the EC has pledged to address.

In a related incident at the same constituency, a security officer was apprehended for illegally taking photos inside the voting booth. Election observers and EC officials spotted the unlawful activity and immediately intervened, instructing the officer to delete the photos from his device. Initially resistant, the security officer claimed the contents in his gallery were private, but eventually complied when asked to permanently delete the images.

Despite these isolated incidents, voting has proceeded smoothly at the Odorkor Police Station, with political parties expressing confidence in the fairness and peacefulness of the electoral process.