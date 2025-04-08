Immigration Officers Intercept 25 Bags of Cocoa at Bunkpurugu Border

Officers from the Ghana Immigration Service at the Bunkpurugu Sector Command in the North East Region thwarted a cocoa smuggling operation at an unapproved border route into Togo late Sunday, April 6.

Acting on a tip-off, the operation was led by Officer-in-Charge Rev. Edwin Adjetey Doku, who, along with his operations commander and eight other personnel, set an ambush in the Kauk border community.

The operation resulted in the interception of two unregistered motor king tricycles carrying 25 bags of cocoa beans, and 25 individuals were arrested at the scene. The seized cocoa beans have been transferred to the custody of the Ghana Immigration Service at Bunkpurugu and are slated for handover to the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for further investigation.

Authorities highlighted that the swift action of the officers prevented a potentially successful smuggling attempt and emphasized that similar illicit trade in cocoa and other agricultural products across Ghana’s eastern border threatens the nation’s export earnings and local livelihoods.

The operation team comprised:

ACI Rev. Edwin Adjetey Doku (Officer-in-Charge)

DSI Emmanuel D. Banyaa

Insp. Solomon Dogbakye

Asst. Inspt. Zakaria Haruna

AICO I Philimon Kankamba

AICO I Siaw Obrimpong

AICO II Ernest Opuni

AICO II Ernest Tabiri

AICO II Rufai Alhassan

AICO II Thomas Gamur

The Ghana Immigration Service commended the vigilance and coordinated effort of its officers, reaffirming its commitment to protecting Ghana’s economic interests by curbing smuggling activities along the nation’s borders.