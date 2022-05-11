Immigration officers sensitized on domestic violence

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Volta Regional Police Command, has organised a sensitisation lecture on Domestic Violence and Child Abuse for officers of the Ghana Immigration Service in Ho.

The purpose of the lecture was to equip the Immigration officials with skills to deal with the menace of domestic violence and child abuse in the course of discharging their duties.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Faustina Awumey, the Volta Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, said it would be odd for an immigration officer to witness domestic violence or child abuse and not know what to do as the public expected security officials to have knowledge and skills in such areas.

The participants were taken through sections of the Domestic Violence Act and the Children’s Act.

It included areas such as the forms, causes and the effects of domestic violence and child abuse.

Other topics discussed included the rights of a child, child custody and access, parental duty and responsibility and maintenance.

About 30 officers from the Volta Regional Immigration office participated in the lecture.

The participants were encouraged to support the Police by reporting any case of domestic or child abuse to the nearest Police station.

DSI Laurel Fremah Owusu, the Staff Officer of the Immigration Service in the Region thanked DOVVSU for the training saying the lecture had broadened the knowledge and competence of the participants to spot issues of domestic violence and child abuse and report to the appropriate quarters.