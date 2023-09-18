Impact assessment initiative towards Keta Port construction commended

Mrs. Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor, Chief Executive Officer, Keta Investment Promotion Centre (KIPC) has lauded Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) for initiating processes towards constructing the Keta port.

The GPHA last Friday, held separate public engagements on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) at Dzelukope, Kedzi and Havedzi in the Keta Municipality to get people to raise concerns about potential adverse social and environmental impacts of the proposed port for suitable mitigation measures.

It was organised in partnership with Coastal and Reclamation Engineering Services (CARES) Ghana Limited, consultants for the ESIA of the project, as part of processes leading to the construction of the Keta Port.

The engagements saw citizens raise concerns including compensation for families to be relocated to give way for the project, safeguarding livelihoods of the fishing-dependent communities, cultural heritage and tourism preservation.

In a press release copied to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Apetorgbor considered the initiative as an “approach to environmental stewardship and sustainable development” deserving of commendation.

“GPHA’s dedication to assessing the potential environmental and social impacts of the port construction is in line with international best practices and demonstrates a genuine concern for the well-being of local communities and ecosystems.

ESIA studies are a crucial step in ensuring that large-scale development projects like the Keta Port are carried out with due consideration for environmental conservation, social responsibility, and long-term sustainability.”

The release looked forward to the results of the ESIA and the continued progress of the proposed port project, which she described as a “strategic infrastructure development.”

“We believe that the Keta Port once completed, will not only contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic development but also adhere to high environmental and social standards;

This aligns with the broader global commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

“Furthermore, we encourage GPHA to maintain transparency and engage local communities, stakeholders, and environmental experts throughout the ESIA process. Open dialogue and collaboration will help ensure that the concerns and insights of all parties are considered, leading to better-informed decisions and a more sustainable future,” the release added.

The long-held dream of a port at Keta received attention from the Akufo-Addo government who over the years, initiated processes including signing an executive instrument that demarcates the area for the port and, an appointment of Director in charge of the port project, Dr Alexander Adusei.

The environmental and social impact assessment, the second phase after feasibility studies were completed, according to the GPHA, would span six months after which the construction stage will commence.