Impact Youth Foundation, a a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) on Saturday launched the Impact Week/She Shines Project at the Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra.

The initiative is to empower young girls through the use of basketball.

The event drew participation from Dunk-Grassroots, GIS/Impact, Basketball School Academy, Accra Girls SHS, and West African SHS.

Mr. Isaac Kwapong Junior, the founder of Impact Youth Foundation said, the organisation impacted over one thousand children into basketball since 2008, adding that the main purpose was to help children make a living through Basketball.

Mr. Kwapong said the “She Shines” project focuses on kids across the country saying that the Foundation targets to expand its positive impact on kids through the to expand this impact through the “She Shines” project.

“We have many youngsters who strived in Ghana basketball from college level, University, and High School. Many of them came from our program and that’s the kind of impact we are having, and the kind of power we believe that basketball can do,” he said.

Ms. Imani McGee Stafford, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Star said basketball made her who she is today stressing that she got the opportunity to travel around the world to learn.

“I have come back to Ghana to impact knowledge in basketball. My first time in Africa was last year when I went to Kenya and Tanzania and it’s great to be here.”

Nana Yaa Pokua Appian, from the Basketball Ball School Academy said it was an opportunity for her to show her talent and to learn a lot from the WNBA Star.

“I know how to dribble, how to shoot the ball. I joined basketball because it is my favorite game, and I know what I will gain in it.”

“ I don’t want to stay in Ghana here, I want to go beyond Ghana and to be one of the best basketball players in the future. I want to learn more skills on basketball,” she said