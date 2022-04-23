Impeach President Akufo-Addo – Parliament petitioned

Three Ghanaians have presented a petition to Ghana’s Parliament for the impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over allegations by one Evelyn Serwaa Broni.

The three, namely; Mr Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Mr Elikem Kotoko and Mr Stephen Kwabena Attuh, have petitioned Parliament to commence the impeachment process following Serwaa Broni’s allegations that President Akufo-Addo and some of his assigns orchestrated a robbery attack on her, over her supposed threat to expose the President regarding an alleged romantic affair with her.

The petition signed by the triad invoked Article 69 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, saying it warranted an inquiry into the matter and a subsequent impeachment proceeding initiated by Parliament to give effect to the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

According to them, the allegations, if proven to be true, would amount to “human rights abuse, abuse of office, exposing the security of Ghana to external threat…” as well as “…dragging the name of the high office of President into disrepute.”

Also in their petition, they indicated that they drew their motivation for their action from Article 41 (a), (b), and (f) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana to uphold and defend the Constitution.

This action comes after the Minority in Parliament hinted at taking legal action against President Akufo-Addo over the same allegations.