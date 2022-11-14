Impeach Soludo now, says Anambra vendors association – Uzoma Ahamefule

Unless something drastic happens, Prof. Soludo’s days as the governor of Anambra State are numbered. He has continued to wobble and fumble since he became the governor of one of the states with the most industrious inhabitants in Nigeria. If he is not making reckless statements concerning Peter Obi, he is making careless and obnoxious laws against the citizens.

According to members of the Newspapers Vendors in Anambra, Governor Soludo has banned newsstands across the state, a development many of them considered breaching citizens’ rights of freedom of the press. They said government agents have continued on a daily basis to harass and intimidate them, asking them to rent shops.

“Even in London and America vendors still sell newspapers on the newsstands, despite their development. Why is Soludo telling us to rent offices where we will be selling newspapers? Where is the money to do that at a time like this,” one of them queried?

“… If it’s not the Keke operators; it’s the shuttle bus drivers or traders protesting heavy taxes and levies. What are all these? Many will die before Soludo’s tenure would end in the next three years if we continue this way,” one of them complained bitterly.

Members of the association have planned to take their protest to the State House of Assembly next week asking the lawmakers to impeach the governor.

By Uzoma Ahamefule, a concerned patriotic citizen, and a refined African traditionalist, writes from Vienna, Austria.