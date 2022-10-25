Imperial General Assurance Commissions New Head Office In Accra

Imperial General Assurance, a non-life insurance solutions provider, has commissioned its new Head Office in Accra to help provide better products and services to all their existing and potential clients.

The opening of the Head Office forms part of the Company’s strategic plans to expand its operations and to serve the its clients better.

The Minister for Trades and Industry, Hon. Allan Kyeremanteng who commissioned the facility said, the global economic downturn has impacted negatively on Ghana’s domestic market as volumes of investments have gone down as result.

Meanwhile, he said insurance penetration has been low considering its 30% penetration and 20% contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He averred that this is an opportunity for Imperial General Assurance to do good business because according to him, Insurance Companies have a competitive market in the SME sector and taking advantage of that would enable them sell themselves and their products and services to the people.

The Trades and Industry Minister also indicated that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which provides enormous opportunities for SMEs to identify opportunities in other countries and markets.

He however commended the shareholder of Imperial General Assurance for making such huge investment in and believe that the company would meet its target as they operate from the new office.

Managing Director

On his part, the Managing Director (MD) of Imperial General Assurance, Mr Robert Wugah said the new office would help the company offer better and improved services to clients and added that, management is embarking on restructuring of its operations to position it to serve the market and become one of the best five Insurance companies within five years (5 In 5).

He said the client is their focus and the company would continue to deliver innovative services for its clients.

Robert Wugah said the company had launched the ImperialHub, which is its latest technological innovation to assist customers buy or renew motor insurance on WhatsApp.

According to him, customers can buy their motor insurance policies within five (5) minutes no matter their locations, any day and anytime. Customers are only required to provide some basic information about themselves and their vehicles, pay their premium with MoMo and get covered.

The Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, Robert Wugah, said ImperialHub was carefully and specially developed with the insurance needs of customers, particularly vehicle owners, in mind. He said the platform is the go-to center for quick and seamless insurance business transactions on WhatsApp in Ghana.

Board Chairman

The Board Chairman of the Company, Mr. Ivan Avereyireh, has urged Ghanaians in general to take advantage of insurance policies to lessen their financial pressures during unforeseen circumstances, underscoring the importance of insurance in improving the well-being of individuals and families, particularly group or personal accident insurances, which provide compensation to the insured in the event of injuries, disabilities or death.

He said the commissioning of their new Head Office would help them embrace the vision of the company to be among the best five Insurance Companies in five years.

He indicated that the company is embarking on strategies, recruitment, revamping of their IT services, boosting their vehicular fleet; all in the interest of providing better and quality service to the people.

NIC

The Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Dr Justice Ofori lauded the achievements of the company and stated that its contribution to national development is not in doubt.

According to him, Imperial General Assurance has shown strong performance in asset growth and profitability.

According to him, when the NIC took the decision to scrutinise the Insurance market, it indeed brought significant improvements in the operations of the insurance companies which are in themselves, benefiting for the exercise.

He stressed the importance of Insurance Companies to place their customers first, adhere and go by the Guidelines and pay attention to procurement issues.

He encouraged management of Imperial General Assurance to ensure public confidence.