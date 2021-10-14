Imperial General Assurance offers motor insurance on WhatsApp

Imperial General Assurance has started offering insurance policies to vehicle owners on WhatsApp – a cross platform mobile messaging app for smart phones.

Mr Robert Wugah, the Managing Director of the Company, said the ImperialHub would help bring insurance to the doorsteps of people across the country and significantly improve their time and cost of policy processing.

The Managing Director said the Hub had been carefully and specially developed with the insurance needs of customers, particularly vehicle owners, in mind.

He described it as the “go-to centre for quick and seamless” insurance business transactions on WhatsApp.

“With ImperialHub, your insurance policy can be done within five minutes anywhere, anytime and any day. You are only required to provide some basic information about yourself and your vehicle, pay your premium with MoMo and get covered. It is a quick, convenient and secure platform,” Mr Wugah said.

“The customer is only required to send ‘Hello’ to 0577667436 on WhatsApp and will be provided with an option to follow to either buy or renew his Comprehensive, Third Party and Third Party Fire and Theft Motor Insurance policy.’’

The ImperialHub, Mr Wugah said, would assist customers to report claims in real time and give them the option of directly contacting any of their ready-to-serve customer service staff to swiftly respond to their business enquiries.

He assured customers of the Company’s commitment to continuously invest in latest and relevant technology to address their insurance needs and to also give them the best customer service experience.

Imperial General Assurance is a wholly-owned Ghanaian insurance company, which provides non-life insurance solutions to clients.