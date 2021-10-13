Imperial General Assurance outdoors ImperialHub for quick, convenient insurance on WhatsApp

Imperial General Assurance, a non-life insurance solutions provider, has outdoored ImperialHub, its latest technological innovation to assist customers buy or renew motor insurance on WhatsApp.

With ImperialHub, customers can buy their motor insurance policies within five (5) minutes no matter their locations, any day and anytime. Customers are only required to provide some basic information about themselves and their vehicles, pay their premium with MoMo and get covered.

The Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, Robert Wugah, said ImperialHub was carefully and specially developed with the insurance needs of customers, particularly vehicle owners, in mind. He said the platform is the go-to center for quick and seamless insurance business transactions on WhatsApp in Ghana.

“The customer is only required to send “Hello” to 0577667436 on WhatsApp and will be provided with an option to follow a prompt to either buy or renew his Comprehensive, Third Party and Third Party Fire and Theft Motor Insurance policy. It is a quick, convenient and secure platform.”, he assured.

He added that ImperialHub assists customers to report claims in real time. It also gives them the option of directly contacting any of the company’s customer service staff to swiftly respond to their business enquiries.

Mr. Wugah said Imperial General Assurance believes in giving its customers the best of service experience and will continue to invest in cutting-edge technological innovations that are customer focused.