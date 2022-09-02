Imperial General Assurance wins Promising Insurance Company of the Year award

Imperial General Assurance has been adjudged the promising insurance company of the year at the 2022 Ghana Insurance Awards.

The annual ceremony which seeks to celebrate achievements and standards in the insurance industry honoured Imperial General Assurance and other players for their top-class performance, professionalism, and innovation across the Ghanaian insurance industry.

It also recognised players in the industry for their efforts toward promoting growth in the sector through progressive competition, innovation, and adherence to the highest professional standards.

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Erica Paakow Selby hinted that Imperial General will continue to deliver on their promise to give customers an amazing insurance service experience. “With the support of our ready-to-serve and competent staff and technology, we will continue to deliver on our promise to deliver the much needed access to insurance products tailored to meet the changing expectations of our customers. At Imperial, we give you solid protection,” he assured.