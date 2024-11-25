Imperialism and the Destabilization of the Alliance of Sahel States

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger remain targets of the western capitalist mining firms and their state sponsors

Geostrategic Analysis

Since the formation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) during 2023, the governments of France and the United States along with their surrogates have sought to undermine the political and economic objectives of these developing nations.

When the military Committee for the Safeguard of Our Homeland (CNSP) took power in Niger last year on July 26, Paris and Washington sought to have members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stage a military intervention into this uranium-rich country to reimpose the French and U.S.-backed ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Despite these efforts, various political parties and mass organizations throughout the region rejected this proposed invasion which would have been coordinated by the Pentagon and the French Foreign Legions. Such a plan would have severely disrupted the entire ECOWAS region of 15 member-states with particularly negative impacts upon those countries located in the Sahel territories.

In Mali where the transition from bourgeois democratic rule propped-up by France to a military administration geared towards the removal of neo-colonial corporate forces, has experienced an escalation of attacks from putative “Islamic terrorist” groupings. It was brought to light several months ago that these so-called “rebels” were being trained and guided in cooperation with the NATO-backed government in Ukraine. (https://www.aa.com.tr/en/africa/burkina-faso-mali-niger-accuse-ukraine-of-supporting-terrorism-in-sahel/3308995)

Since Mali has reached out to the Russian Federation for military assistance in their fight against the insurgents, Transitional President Assimi Goita has been the subject of attempts aimed at regime change. This same pattern of destabilization is being replicated in neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. Consequently, all three of these administrations have come together to decide on how to effectively combat western economic isolation and military threats.

Australian Mining CEO and Executives Arrested

The global market was hit by shockwaves in the wake of the arrests of a CEO and two gold mining executives by the Malian authorities during mid-November. Resolute Mining had been accused of corruption by the authorities in Bamako when they traveled to the country to hold discussions with the government.

Although Mali is listed as one of the least developed states in the world, the country is a center for the mining of gold and prospecting for other valuable natural resources. This same situation of impoverished people and large deposits of strategic minerals and metals exists throughout the entire West Africa region.

These contradictions are fueling the movements to overthrow pro-western regimes even if they have been brought to power through multi-party elections. Many of those representing political parties are funded and made marionettes for international finance capital. There are examples of these “civilian” administrations which have altered the national constitutions to allow them to extend their terms of office. Despite these unconstitutional maneuvers by the imperialist-funded parties, they are often given financial, military and diplomatic cover by the western capitals to continue in their domestic and foreign policies which largely benefit the transnational corporations.

A report published by Capital Brief on the arrests of the Resolute officials says:

“Resolute Mining said it is continuing to negotiate the release of three detained employees, including CEO Terence Holohan, after signing a protocol with the Malian government for further discussions over the future of the mining group’s operations in Mali. As part of the protocol, Resolute has made an initial settlement payment of US$80 million ($123.8 million) to the Malian government from existing cash reserves, with future payments of US$80 million to be made in the coming months from existing liquidity sources. ASX-listed Resolute said it is working with the Malian government on the remaining procedural steps for the release of its employees, who were detained by government officials last week.” (https://www.capitalbrief.com/briefing/resolute-mining-to-pay-mali-govt-250m-as-ceo-remains-detained-d114cec8-81a9-4b44-80b0-9cc95bcc115a/)

Due to this uncertainty and the political significance of the detentions of these mining representatives, the markets have reacted to the situation. These events are not occurring in a vacuum. Many states in Africa are facing similar dilemmas such as the people of the AES sub-region. The phenomenon of rising prices for resources on the financial markets does not necessarily translate to higher incomes and living standards of the people in Africa and other developing states.

Therefore, in their same report Capital Brief noted that:

“Shares in Resolute Mining fell on the ASX after the mining group said it would pay the Malian government nearly $250 million as part of ongoing discussions around the future of its operations in the country. Resolute shares were down 3.7% by 12:20pm AEDT, having shed more than 40% since Malian authorities detained the miner’s chief executive Terence Holohan and two other employees last week.”

On November 18, Resolute Mining announced that it had reached an agreement with the Malian government to pay $160 million as part of a memorandum of understanding. However, as of November 20, there has been no news of the release of the three corporate officials. (https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clyg6319d1eo)

The questions raised regarding the exploitative economic arrangements so prevalent within the system of neo-colonialism, are clearly related to the devastating results of rebel activity. The United Nations General Assembly address by the Malian Deputy Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga in September conveyed the nexus between underdevelopment and insurgent violence.

This address was summarized in a United Nations publication which emphasized:

“Indeed, terrorist activities, instigated by sponsors inside and outside the region, had a dire impact on Mali’s security and stability due to rising violence, ‘all kinds of trafficking, money laundering and community conflicts,’ the Deputy Prime Minister explained. Having witnessed the failure of international forces on its territory since 2013 to deal with these issues, Malian authorities decided to ‘take their fate in their own hands.’ Since 2021 Mali had launched a vast campaign to re-equip and reorganize the Malian defense and security forces. After a subsequent national assessment, Malian authorities and citizens had together concluded that their country, its people and its defense and security forces had been ‘left pillaged and polluted; battered and humiliated; high and dry and stabbed in the back,’ by parties that had instigated violence, and looted the country’s raw materials for their own gain. Such was the case for much of Africa.” (https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/09/1155136)

The former French colonies of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are today on the frontline in the struggle against neo-colonialism on the continent. Consequently, their revolutionary movement should be supported and defended by anti-imperialists and peace activists based in capitalist countries.

Burkina Faso and Niger Subjected to Same Hegemonic Project

During late August there was a massacre of civilians in the Burkinabe village of Barasalogho where an estimated 600 people died. The operation was claimed by an al-Qaeda affiliated grouping known as Jamat’ at Nusrat wal Muslimin which has also been active in Mali.

Later between October 6-8 another massacre was carried out in the eastern region of Burkina Faso in the village of Manni. Approximately 150 people lost their lives at the hands of the same rebel organization.

The gunmen attacked a marketplace in the village looting property. They would, during the following two days, engage in mass killings and the pillage of belongings owned by the residents of the area.

In Niger tensions remain high in relations with France. A Non-governmental Organization (NGO), Acted, was ordered out of the country on November 12 when the Interior Ministry stripped away its license to operate.

Niger has one of the world’s largest deposits of uranium. Since the CNSP came to power in July 2023, the government has ordered the departure of French and U.S. troops. In addition, the French-controlled Orano mining firm was ordered to leave the country during 2024.

Since its severance with Orano, the Niger government has announced its intentions to bring in Russian investors for partnerships in the uranium industry. These developments are following the same patterns as Burkina Faso and Mali further heightening tensions with France and the U.S.

Also, in the fields of telecommunications, Russia and Niger have signed a satellite agreement to provide greater access to internet and phone services. Such a dramatic shift in strategic cooperation indicates the desire to break with the French and U.S. imperialism in favor of Moscow.

Radio France International (RFI) wrote in an article that:

“This comes as Niger signed an agreement with the Russian company Glavkosmos earlier this month to acquire advanced satellite technology. The move – aimed at enhancing national security and counter-terrorism efforts – is expected to deliver three high-altitude satellites within four years. Niger’s Minister of Communication, Sidi Mohamed Raliou, emphasized the strategic importance of the satellites for communication, remote sensing, and defense capabilities, further solidifying Niger’s technological relationship with Russia…. Niger’s strategy to court Russian firms for mining and technological investments underlines the military régime’s audacious restructuring of foreign relations – especially with France – amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, as Paris grapples with its waning influence in its former African colonies.” (https://www.rfi.fr/en/africa/20241113-niger-embraces-russia-for-uranium-production-leaving-france-out-in-the-cold)

On November 16, tens of thousands of people rallied in support of the government in Niamey denouncing the plots to destabilize the CNSP government. The crowd also expressed solidarity with the people of Burkina Faso and Mali. (https://www.africanews.com/2024/11/17/niger-thousands-march-in-niamey-to-denounce-destabilization-plots/)

These AES governments are pointing the way for a new direction regarding partnerships with Russia and other potentially collaborative states such as China, Iran and neighboring African administrations. Nonetheless, as these recalibrations of relationships evolve, the commitment of the people to effectively resist neocolonialism will place them on a collision course with the imperialist states.