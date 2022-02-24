Implement The Mental Health Act Now

It is evident that little or no attention is paid to mental health care in recent times. This has created deep seated crisis in the mental health fraternity. Listening to the Chief Executive Director of the Ghana Mental Health Authority on Citi news on the 18th February, 2022, he could not hide his frustrations but made it clear that there are no drugs in the Psychiatric hospitals and that, there are no funds to run the psychiatric hospitals. He was also quick to add that their budgets are often slashed making the management of the psychiatric hospitals difficult but an inescapable task. As a result most of them must innovate to survive. This is really very disturbing, problematic and sad I must say.

Though I share in their sentiments and frustrations nonetheless the tangent they are chanting where poor psychiatric clients are compelled to pay over three thousand (3,000) Ghana cedis per month for admission in some of these hospitals is regrettable. The practice is cruel, inhumane and not grounded in law. Juxtaposing what the Chief Executive said with the high fees they are charging there are serious questions left unanswered. It is better we shut down the hospitals in order for us all to mobilize and demand better care for these poor clients. The current situation has made mental health care almost inaccessible and unaffordable to the average Ghanaian. Let’s not forget that research has shown strong correlation between poverty and mental illness. It is therefore an absolute contra version of the Mental Health Act, (Act 846, 2012), which exempted clients from any payment thereby making mental health care absolutely free.

The question is how do we arrive here and how do we get out of this deep hole. If what the Chief Director of the Mental Health Authority said on radio or published on https://www.gna.org.gh/1.21401484 is anything to go by then the key state institutions mandated with such oversight responsibilities have questions to answer. They have failed Ghanaians. I mean what is the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection doing. I don’t want to sound as if they are sleeping on the job but enough of the marginalization, social exclusion, stigmatizations, abuses and violations in the system.

Interestingly, I understand our president is a fighter of human rights. If that is the case then the inequality is getting out of hand. He must act quickly to ensure the protection and the promotion of the rights of people with mental and psychological disorders. Ghana has long been touted as the beacon of democracy and a shining star for Africa. We must therefore take pride in this monumental achievement and take step to maintain this national legacy. Indeed, a country’s progress is not only measured in terms of its economic progress but also in terms of treatment of minority groups, the social justice system, health and well-being are all equally important indicators.

Before I conclude, I wish to draw the attention of His Excellency to the substantive issue that I have been expounding all this while. The main issue and the solution to this crisis is the implementation of the Mental Health Act (Act 846, 2012). It is long overdue and it must happen under your watch. It is one of the greatest legacy that must be added to the free senior high school. It is therefore necessary to look for sustainable financing first and foremost. I believe we had it all wrong to have cancelled the road toll when we have such nagging issues like the implementation of Mental Health Act. Better still, there is an adage in Akan which says “Sankofa enye boni” meaning we can make amends when we err. I therefore propose we go back for it, reorganize and modify it to support the implementation of the Mental Health Act. I think it will be one of the most viable options we can fall on.

In conclusion, it is evidently clear that our mental health care is in serious distress and the only way out is the implementation of the Mental Health Act. I hereby wish to appeal to every Tom Dick and Harry to join the hashtag implement the Mental Health Act now. Be a citizen and not a spectator.

Author: Atakli Alex

Public Health Specialist.

ataklialex@gmail.com