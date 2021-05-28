Social protection plays a critical role in realizing human right to social protection for all, reducing poverty and inequality, and supporting inclusive growth by boosting human capital and productivity, supporting domestic demand and facilitating structural transformation of national economies.

Ghana is a signatory to, and has ratified almost all, the relevant conventions, treaties and protocols of the United Nations and the African Union (AU) for social protection, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the United Nations Conventions on the Rights of the Child and Persons with Disabilities, and to name a few.

According to ILO, “Ghana has achieved favourable socio-economic development and political stability in recent years, made substantial efforts towards improving human development indicators, especially in health and education, and made significant investments in social protection.

However, relatively high rates of economic growth have not benefited the population equally, resulting in persistently high levels of poverty in certain areas, in particular the rural savannah and coastal regions.

There has been an increase in the number of activities, projects and programmes related to social protection, such as the National Health Insurance Scheme, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty programme, the School Feeding Programme, and the free maternal health care programme.

However, this has also resulted in duplications and a fragmentation of the social protection system. A stronger monitoring framework and set of indicators to measure progress are recognized as a priority to improve the efficiency of the system.

Social protection measures taken by the Government of Ghana to respond to the effects of COVID-19 included launching a cash transfer fund, with the support of the WFP, of GH¢11 million (US$1.9 million). The funds were distributed to 75,000 workers in the informal economy across three urban regions.

Allocating a US$100 million package to the health sector to expand capacity and provide public awareness campaigns. Free water and a 50% reduction on electricity bills were provided for 6 months and 9 months respectively.

Government has also increased access to formal social security and social insurance for all Ghanaians to intensify the implementation of the national social protection strategy and review the overall national social protection framework, through improving the coordination amongst its various programmes and policies to ensure overall policy coherence and efficiency.”

In support of government efforts to improve the social protection system in Ghana, SEND GHANA, UNICEF, and other partners with support of European Union, organized a 5-day intensive training workshop on Social Protection Systems, using the TRANSFORM Social Protection Course Methodology which was developed for the African Union by the ILO, UNICEF and the UNDP and has been rolling out across Africa.

TRANSFORM is the result of an interactive process of co-creation involving experts and practitioners from Southern and Eastern Africa with the prime objective to build critical thinking and capacities of policy makers and practitioners at the national and decentralized levels to improve the design, effectiveness and efficiency of social protection systems.

The training workshop which started on Monday 24th May, 2021, and ended on Friday 28th May 2021 at the Hill View Guest Center, Abokobi-Accra, brought together a selection of stakeholders from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) academia, media and public service workers involved in social protection delivery.

The course focused on basic understanding of Social Protection Systems covering topics such as Legal Frameworks, Selection and Identification of Beneficiaries, Management Information Systems, Administration, Monitoring and Evaluation, Governance and Coordination and Financing of SP, as well as on strengthening individual leadership within the sector.

The training also allowed participants to discuss and strengthen collaboration with key persons from other institutions involved in social protection and social accountability in Ghana.

Speaking at the training, Mr. George Baffour Osei-Akoto Bimpeh, Country Director of SEND GHANA, underscored the need for government’s pro-poor programmes to be implemented in an efficient and effective manner, such that it will benefits the extremely poor people, marginalized groups like women and persons with disability.

Saying, “We have realized that, the TRANSFORM leadership programme is designed by the AU and meant for African governments and stakeholders to apply. Therefore, it is apt in fitting our context as Ghanaians so that our desire to address the widening gap between the haves and the have nots, will be achieved in a more strategic way.”

Mr. Osei-Akoto Bimpeh, said, “we think that, we need to support building leadership around programme delivery, policy formulation, administration of SP programmes, monitoring and evaluation. And these certainly requires stakeholders to have the needed skills and capacity to do carryout that. That is why we have partnered with the EU delegation, GESP and UNICEF, to undertaker this programme.”

He was however hopeful that, leadership on SP programmes will be very effective at all levels. “And we see it as a mandate to contribute to complement government’s efforts to nurturing the kind of leadership that we need,” he stressed.

Speaking at the training, Mrs. Juliet Deku, UNICEF, indicated that, “As part of our support to the Ghana Employment and Social Protection programme, we think that civil society roles are very crucial and of course taking into account what covid-19 has brought to us, we see that it is better for us to work as a team rather than to work in silos.

She emphasized that, SP is as important as every other sector when it comes to development of a country. Therefore there is the need for more trainings in order to educate the masses to really understand the need, importance and the impact of SP in the lives.

On his part, Vincent van Halsema Social Policy Specialist – UNICEF Ghana, noted that, Africa is currently experiencing what is termed as ‘demographics boom’, which means that, there are a lot of young people coming up, and in the next 20 to 30 years, these young people are going to need jobs and employments.

Explaining that, “compared to other parts of the world where the ratio of dependency in favor of the less younger people, Africa is the reverse. And if we don’t invest in those young people today and make sure they get the nutrition, education, health and the best start of life, then we are going to lose the dividends they’re supposed to bring in the next 20 to 30 years.”

The participants also expressed their appreciation to the organizers and their partners for the great opportunity given them. They also pinned on how refreshing, revealing and the transformation this training has added onto their carrier, which is going to aid them to turn things around in their field of work.





Participants were awarded certificates of participation at the end of the training.