Import duties on electric vehicles waived; taxes on locally produced sanitary pads scrapped

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced a series of fiscal measures during the presentation of the 2024 Budget and Economic Statement in Parliament. As part of these measures, the government has opted to eliminate import duties on Electric Vehicles (EVs) intended for public transportation for a duration of 8 years.

Moreover, Ofori-Atta revealed that import duties would also be waived for semi-knocked down and completely knocked down Electric vehicles imported by registered EV assembly companies for the same 8-year period.

In a separate initiative aimed at promoting menstrual hygiene and affordability, the Finance Minister declared that all locally produced sanitary pads would now be subject to a zero-rated tax status. “Mr. Speaker, in addition to the aforementioned measures, we have prioritized the implementation of the following reliefs:”