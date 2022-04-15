Important Documents Missing From Late Odiifor Nkansah’s Office; One Arrested

Chief Pastor Francis Appiah have been arrested by the Akyem Ayinamu police command for allegedly stealing some important documents from the late odiifor Nkansah’s office , others are Okyeame Stephen frimpong , Chief Pastor Baah who’s general secretary at the national Headquarters, Atonsu Nkansah whom there are no where to be found now.

This document includes the constitution of the church, the sign documents of the late Odiifor Nkansah on who should be the next leader for the church and some important documents too .

As every church or institution have it’s own rules and regulations governing how to appoint the one to lead them, the late Odiifor Nkansah who was the head pastor for African faith Tabernacle Church appoint a young and energetic boy named James Nkansah Junior to take control when he is no more.

All the executive accepted it and it became a true documents for the church on who ever to lead them when He is no more some years ago.

After his passed away, some of the executive wants to go the other way to the rules and regulations of the church and the Head pastor ,they make one to the secretary of the late Odiifor Nkansah’s and steal some documents that will can be a sources evidence on who to take over all because the person the late Odiifor Nkansah’s appoints is now 18 years and they don’t want to be under his command but rather they ( executive) should choose another person to lead them.

Sources indicate that Okyeame Stephen frimpong who is a pastor for African faith Tabernacle church now wants to leads the congregation and he is the one together with other members creating all this confusion in the church mean while article 7 of the church constitution only gives the Head of the church to appoint his successor.