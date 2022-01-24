Important rules that bettors in Ghana have to know before using 22bet’s bonuses

Similar to players in several other countries, online bettors in Ghana have access to a wide range of betting platforms. Some of them offer excellent services, a professional customer support team, and a wide range of proposals. The latter is one of the most important factors that people consider when choosing a bookmaker or a casino, which explains why many brands, such as 22bet, offer several impressive proposals. In fact, if you use this 22bet code (GH) by Efirbet where you can apply for additional benefits while registering, you can avail yourself of the most impressive offers. Certain rewards will allow you to obtain additional cash, but some proposals will allow you to get free spins and other things.

Although 22bet’s offers are impressive, they have specific requirements for online bettors in Ghana. Some of them are more important than others, which is why we will point them out in this article. Needless to say, bettors in Ghana have to get familiar with every important requirement prior to putting a specific proposal to the test.

The welcome proposal has different wagering requirements, depending on the situation

Usually, online betting platforms, such as 22bet, have several promotions for new customers. In this case, online bettors in Ghana can receive a welcome proposal that will double their initial transaction. This will allow them to have twice the amount of money if they decide to try their luck in sports or casino games.

Speaking of these two things, it is really important for them to decide what they want to use their money on due to the fact that the offer has different wagering requirements. Punters in Ghana who use 22bet’s proposal for new signees for sports betting will need to wager the amount 5 times on at least three selections. The minimum odds have to be at least 1.4 or greater.

On the other hand, people who test the special bonus code and decide to experience some of the casino games need to wager the amount at least 50 times. 22bet does not allow bettors to use more than 5 EUR per bet in both cases.

Another thing that bettors in Ghana have to be aware of is related to each casino game’s contribution because some titles only have a 5% contribution to the rollover requirements. Fortunately, slots don’t fall into this category.

22bet’s reload bonus can’t be used by people who want to play casino games

While it is true that this bookie’s welcome proposal is great, there are a few other bonuses that clients from Ghana can choose from. Once they input the 22bet promo code from Efirbet and use the funds from the signup promotion, bettors will have access to a special reload offer. This bonus will also double the deposit of every bettor, as long as it is up to 100 EUR.

Unfortunately, people can’t utilize this reward if they decide to try out different casino games. 22bet only allows its clients to use this offer if they put on sports. Similar to the first bonus we’ve covered, this one also must be wagered on at least three selections. However, instead of using it five times, 22bet requires you to wager the bonus amount three times.

Every 1 EUR you wager while participating in 22bet’s Race will give you 100 points

In addition to the deposit proposals, 22bet has several unique proposals not available in other iGaming sites accessible in Ghana. One of them is called Race bonus, which is only available to people who like casino games. The Race takes place every week, and people who want to have the chance of winning must accumulate points. Every 1 EUR you spend during the Race will grant you 100 points.