Importers and Exporters Association organizes maiden editors’ forum  

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) says it is committed to training and equipping senior media practitioners to understand the technicalities involved in cargo clearing.

Mr Samson Awingobit Asaki, IEAG Executive Secretary, said the association would give the needed sensitization to the editors who often worked on port stories for publications.

He said monitoring media reports on Port operations, the association realized that some of the reports always painted the importers and exporters as people who evade duty payments, a situation he described as false.

Mr Asaki was addressing the maiden IEAG Editors’ Forum, which focused on port operations and was attended by media practitioners and experts from the port and trade sector.

It deliberated on clearing processes, auctioning of uncleared goods, Customs operations and the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS).

He said the association sought to encourage the media to get close to port stakeholders and understand the clearing processes to report accurately and educate the public.

Mr Joseph Adu-Kyei, Deputy Commissioner, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), who spoke on: “Customs Operations,” said the first stage of whether to import or to clear goods was to raise a manifest.

He said the manifest would then be uploaded into the ICUMS by the shipping lines after which a declaration could be passed with all the documents by the agent.

Mr Adu-Kyei added that the Customs Technical Bureau would undertake classification, variation and the origin of goods, indicating that all relevant documents must be attached – the profile, invoices, permits, licences, bill of laden, among others.

He said after validation, a cash bill would be prepared for the agents or importer to accept and pay through the various banks, visa, or mobile money for the release of the goods.

The Deputy Commissioner of Customs advised importers to attach genuine documents to their declarations, revealing that about 90 per cent of invoices received by his outfit for clearance were fake.

Touching on auctioning of uncleared cargoes, he said currently the process was done manually, noting that plans were underway to automate it to ensure a smooth process.

However, Mr Wallace Akondor, a former Commissioner of Customs, advised that the Customs Act be amended first to pave the way for the automation of the auctioning process of uncleared cargoes.

Mr Akondor said it was important to get the needed legal regime to back its implementation.

“We often rush to automate before amending the law, most of the automation at the port are without laws, let’s look at it and amend before going ahead,” he said.

He said the importance of the automation of the auctioning process could not be overemphasized because of the abuse of the current system.

Dr Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, who chaired the forum, said the auctioning policy had been abused, making traders the losers.

Dr Obeng called on the government to examine the auction regime as traders lose their goods through it, noting that the high duties on imported goods made it difficult for importers to clear within the stipulated time.

There were solidarity messages from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), ICUMS, and the Association of Customs House Agents, Ghana (ACHAG), among others.