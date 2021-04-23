The Importers and Exporters Association on Friday rejected the planned implementation of the towing levy, saying it would have debilitating effects on the business community and Ghanaians in general.

A statement signed by Mr Samson Asaki Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of the Association, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the business community was already going through challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“To this end, any further levy on Ghanaians and the business community, in general, will further deepen the woes of the business community and by extension bring untold hardship to Ghanaians.”

The Association, therefore, expressed displeasure at the planned implementation of a towing levy being advanced by private individuals.

The Association also expressed concern that the business community was not consulted and deserved to know the cost component of this levy and how it was going to ameliorate road traffic situation and prevent accidents.

The statement called for broad-based consultation and the need for stakeholders to be involved in the roadmap for the implementation of the levy if necessary.

The statement noted that even though there were crushes on the roads, a situation that called for concern and required immediate remedy, they believed cars that break down on roads were not the only major cause of road accidents.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleE/R Library to hold “Maiden Cook Book” contest for JHSs
Next articleTema East MP callS for collaboration to fast-track development
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here