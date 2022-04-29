Impostors Invade Okaikoi South NPP Polls As Uniformed Men – Police Reveals

The Ghana Police Service has said the two persons who showed up at the governing New Patriotic Party’s constituency executive elections at the Okaikoi South Constituency wearing clothing that created the impression that they were personnel of the law enforcement agency, were imposters.

The two, John Esseh Baah and Enoch Kwame Bosompem, were arrested on Thursday, 28 April 2022.

They were spotted in police uniform at the Okaikoi South constituency election.

“We wish to assure the public that they will be taken through the due process of the law,” the police said in a statement.