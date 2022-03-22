Improve Access To Water In Deprived Communities – Government Told

The government has been called upon to take the necessary steps to increase access to water, especially in deprived communities, to help improve the living conditions of the people.

It has also been entreated to review its policies and programmes such as the One-Village-One-Dam policy and to put in place systems and proper structures in the policy implementation to ensure the needed results were met as far as the provision of water is concerned.

Dr Gloria Nimo, the Founder of Amazing Grace Children’s Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), made the call in Wa on Tuesday to mark the World Water Day (WWD) Commemoration.

She indicated that her NGO, which had been providing potable water to communities in the north, would continue to scout for deprived communities that were in dire need of water to support “because water is life.”

She explained that women and children were the most affected in terms of lack of access to water and called on the government, faith-based organisations and other NGOs to join forces and improve access to water, especially in deprived communities, saying, “Water contributes significantly to improving hygiene and sanitation.”

“The north, because of its geographical location, is disadvantaged in terms of water access. Over the years the people of the north have had a lot of challenges with water access, but the government hasn’t done enough to make the commodity available to our people up there,” Mr Clifford Yaw Frimpong, the Executive Director of the NGO, said.

He could not fathom why despite the north being the breadbasket of the country would still go through stress to access water for both domestic and commercial purposes.

“The government should look back into its one village one dam policy, instead of just digging dugout for the people, there should be systems in place that will either harvest water from the rains or any way that will ensure a sustainable supply of water,” he explained.

March 22 every year had been set aside by the United Nations since 1993 as World Water Day, which sought to celebrate the importance of freshwater and to raise awareness of the people living without access to safe water.

This years’ commemoration is on the theme: “Groundwater, making the invisible visible”.