Improve Condition Of Prisoners – Dormaa East MP To Stakeholders

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East Honourable Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah has admonished prison officers and stakeholders in the security services to do their best to reform people who have been incarcerated at their care.

He expressed worry over the condition of prisoners in Ghana which keeps deteriorating with no sign of improvement .

The MP who serves on Parliament Poverty Reduction Strategy Committee made this known when he presented chairs and fans to the Sunyani Central Female Prisons.

In addition , he presented a sum of Three Thousand Ghana cedis (3000) to the inmates to be used to purchase edible items to refresh them during the Christmas festivities . Honourable Twum- Barimah believes that giving inmates Proper care will help transform their way of thinking and help reform them into the society when they have finished serving their sentences.