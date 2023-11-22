Improve Digital Technology Education in Secondary Schools

Dr. Emmanuel Kwame Obeng, a Pharmaceutical Executive and Regulations Professional, has called on the government and other stakeholders to ensure an enhancement in digital technology education in schools if the country wants to remain competitive in the global economy.

Dr. Obeng, who is also a member of the Tema Secondary School Old Students Association (TOSA) 1973-year group, said this during the 62nd Speech and Prize giving day celebration of the school on the theme: “Enhancing Digital Technology Education in Ghana for Competitive Advantage.”

He said that technology had transformed the way the world works, how people communicate and learn, how they socialise, how politics is conducted, how homes are built, and our engagement with the universe; therefore, students must be equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in this ever-evolving landscape.

He explained digital technology as the devices, systems, and resources used in creating, storing, and managing information and data, adding that the use of information and communication technology (ICT) for socio-economic transformation, investments, and the provision of appropriate legal and institutional frameworks for easy access, usage, affordability, and participation have been implemented in all sectors.

“Digitalization has become the buzzword in policy cycles in policy circles, as it is seen as the vehicle that drives change in terms of service delivery and participatory governments,” he noted.

Dr. Obeng again disclosed that digital technologies could liberate students and teachers from the confines of the traditional classroom and enable students and teachers to learn and teach anytime and anywhere.

He further explained that with the appropriate investments in servers and learning management systems in schools, teachers can create short videos and brief podcasts and provide access to online libraries for students to use on their mobile phones.

He said that digital technology education would equip students with essential technical skills needed to thrive in the modern workforce, fostering a culture of creativity and innovation while enabling students to tailor the learning experience to their unique peace and style.

He added that for the enhancement and aggressive digital technology education that will permeate seamlessly throughout the students experience, targeted and sustained investments must be made in computer hardware, software, programming, digital communication, multimedia, networks, and cybersecurity for teachers and students.

“Students who cannot afford smartphones and tablets must be assisted through public or private partnerships to acquire these devices to ensure that no student is left behind in this digital revolution,” he said.

He stated again that to recognise the vital role of integrating new technologies into learning delivery, the Ghana Education Service (GES) must be discouraged from practices such as prohibiting students from bringing smartphones to school because such practices create enormous disadvantages for junior high (JHS) and senior high school (SHS) students.

Dr. Obeng concluded that to enhance digital technology education in Ghana, the governments and other stakeholders needed to invest in the schools and teachers, provide ongoing training and support, and encourage students to pursue careers in this dynamic field.

He said such initiatives would ensure that Ghana remained at the forefront of the digital revolution and that students were equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

He added that decision-makers at the Ministry of Education needed to champion the digital technology revolution in education, abandon policies that are roadblocks to modern education for the youths and embrace and lead the transformative changes that would leave a lasting and positive legacy for all.