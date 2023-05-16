Improved cookstoves Manufacturers urged to embrace new standard, labelling scheme 

The Energy Commission (EC) has urged manufacturers and importers of improved cook stoves to take advantage of the new standard and labelling scheme to increase their market share and value.

The Commission said the new scheme gave competitive advantage and distinguished improved biomass cook stoves from the traditional ones like the coal pots, three-stone-fire and the tyre rim firewood cook stoves.

This was said during a Regional Awareness Creation event organized by the Commission on new standards and labelling scheme for improved biomass cook stoves, LI 2454.

An improved biomass cook stoves are ones that meet the minimum performance requirements for thermal efficiency, safety and emissions as stipulated in the LI 2454 Renewable Energy (Standards and Labelling) (Improved Biomass Cook stoves) Regulations, 2022.

Specifically, it has a safety core of 85, thermal efficiency of more than 35 per cent for cook stoves that use carbonised fuel like charcoal and 25 per cent for the ones that use uncarbonised fuels like wood and pallets.

All improved cook stoves are to be tested in accordance with the national standard (GS ISO 19867-1 laboratory test protocols.

An improved cook stove has two types of performance labels which are the standard label; one that meet the basic minimum performance requirements for thermal efficiency and safety and the low emissions performance levels that has a five-star rating for emissions (PM2.5).

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Frederick Ken. Appiah, Deputy Director, Renewable Energy, Energy Commission, said cook stoves that met the standard and labelling scheme increased consumer confidence and market performance.

He said the regulations cover a spectrum of actors, with a focus on local manufacturers, retailers, importers and so if the products did not meet the minimum thermal efficiency then it could not be imported into the country.

“One of our mandates is to ensure the efficient utilisation of renewable energy resources and biomass is very key to renewable energy utilisation,” Mr Appiah said.

He said the focus was on carbonization technology in producing biomass or charcoal and household consumption in the value chain, adding that it was important to ensure that the emission levels coming out of this carbonization technology were not harmful.

Madam Paula Edze, Manager, Renewable Energy Regulations, Energy Commission, said the cook stoves sector is informal with baseline products like coal pots had been in the system for years.

“It bothers on the livelihoods of people and we do not want to disadvantage them by banning these products, however, to prohibit the influx of such products in the market we don’t allow importation of cookstoves that are not improved,” she said.