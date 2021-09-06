Improved Germany rout Armenia 6-0 and go top in qualifying

Serge Gnabry scored a brace as rampant Germany thrashed Armenia 6-0 on Sunday in World Cup qualifying and dethroned them at the top of their group.

Germany were vastly improved after a widely criticised performance Thursday, a meagre 2-0 over minnows Liechtenstein in what was the debut for new coach Hansi Flick.

There was plenty of attacking power and efficiency in front of goal as Gnabry scored twice inside 15 minutes in his birth town, with Marco Reus, Timo Werner, Jonas Hofmann and debutant Karim Adeyemi also on target in front of 18,000 euphoric fans in Stuttgart.

The big win saw the hosts go top of Group J two points ahead of Armenia who lost for the first time in the campaign. Only the group winner qualifies directly for next year’s finals in Qatar.

The result will give Flick and his men plenty of confidence for the final game of the triple header on Wednesday in Iceland who earlier Sunday were held 2-2 by North Macedonia.