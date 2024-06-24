Improved Service Conditions Allay Brain Drain Among Teachers – Okyenhene

By
News Desk
-
0
Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin The Overlord Of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council And Okyeman
Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin The Overlord Of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council And Okyeman

Source: Bretuoba Nana Kwame Marfo

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has called for improved service conditions and incentives for teachers, particularly those assigned to rural areas for equitable quality education in line with the sustainable development goal (SDG 4).

This call comes amid recent industrial actions by pre-tertiary teacher unions over the government’s failure to pay book and data online allowances, deprived area allowances, assessment allowances, and CPD adjustments.

The poor condition of service of teachers contributes to the significant attrition rate.

Daasebre Ofosu Kwaabi Ayebiahye The Acting Overlord Of Akyem Abuakwa Benkum Division He Is The Overlord Of Odau And The Of Akyem Etwereso
Daasebre Ofosu Kwaabi Ayebiahye The Acting Overlord Of Akyem Abuakwa Benkum Division He Is The Overlord Of Odau And The Of Akyem Etwereso

Many rural communities continue to record persistent shortage of educators.

Last year, Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, Registrar of the National Teaching Council, revealed that over 16,000 Ghanaian teachers applied for positions in the UK’s Department of Education.

