dpa/GNA – A large art sculpture shaped like a vulva, located in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, has triggered fierce reactions across Brazil.

Alongside praise posted online, there was also criticism of Brazilian artist Juliana Notari, much of it from backers of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Olavo de Carvalho, seen as Bolsonaro’s guru, was also disparaging about the work, saying rather than criticizing it online, it should be confronted with a giant penis, he wrote on Twitter.

On presenting her work, Notari wrote, “In Diva, I use art to discuss issues related to the problematization of gender from a female perspective.” Today, these issues are of growing urgency, she said.

In the past, Bolsonaro has caused repeated outrage with comments about women and has opposed art that he considers to be left wing.