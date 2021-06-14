The awards of the Berlin Film Festival were presented on Sunday evening on the German capital’s Museum Island.

The Berlinale winners had already been announced in March, but because of the pandemic they were only now receiving their statues. The ceremony took place outdoors on Sunday evening.

The Golden Bear for Best Film went to the satire “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” by Romanian director Radu Jude. In it, a teacher gets in trouble because of a sex film.

Several Silver Bears were also awarded, including one for the best acting performance in a leading role. The award went to Maren Eggert for her role in the tragicomedy “Ich bin dein Mensch” (“I’m Your Man”). In it she plays a scientist who is to test a humanoid robot as a partner.

“I am happy,” Eggert said at the award ceremony.

A Silver Bear “Jury Prize” went to the documentary “Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse” (“Mr Bachmann and His Class”) by director Maria Speth about a German school class and their extraordinary teacher.

The 71st Berlinale had been divided this year because of the coronavirus. In March, experts had watched films online, now open-air screenings for the public are being offered.