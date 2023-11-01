In September Ukraine exported 4.2 million tons of foodstuff through EU

Ukraine exported 4.2 million tons of foodstuffs via European Union (EU) “solidarity lanes” in September, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Tuesday.

Since May 2022, Ukraine has supplied 102 million tons of goods, including 56 million tons of foodstuffs overseas, through the “solidarity lanes,” Stefan de Keersmaecker, spokesperson for the European Commission, was quoted as saying.

“The ‘solidarity lanes’ remain an absolutely essential element for facilitating the transportation of these goods,” he said.

In May 2022, the European Union established alternative logistics routes for Ukraine’s exports via rail, road and inland waterways, known as “solidarity lanes,” in response to the blockade of Ukrainian seaports.