Inactive Gmail, YouTube and drive accounts to be deleted by Google

Google accounts that had remained unused for two years would be deleted in December to prevent security threats including hacks.
Alphabet Inc, the parent body of Google said it will delete the account and content across Google Workspace, which includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and Calendar, as well as YouTube and Google Photos if the account had not been used or signed into for at least two years.
It however states that the policy change applies to only personal Google Accounts and not to those for organizations like schools or businesses.
In 2020, Google had said it would remove content stored in an inactive account, but not delete the account itself.
Starting Tuesday, Google will send multiple notifications to the account email address and recovery mail of the inactive accounts before deletion.
Last week, Elon Musk said Twitter would remove accounts that have been inactive for several years and archive them, saying that the action is “important to free up abandoned handles.”
