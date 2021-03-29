Inadequate educational facilities are slowing down the growth and development of education in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.

According to Mr Fuseini Faridu, the Deputy District Director in-charge of Finance and Administrator, many of the basic schools established by the Volta River Authority (VRA) in the district lacked classroom blocks, desks, teachers’ bungalows as well as teaching and learning material.

He said the school feeding programme had greatly improved school enrolment and appealed to the VRA to improve infrastructural development in the schools.

Mr Faridu made the appeal when the VRA presented educational and Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) health safety materials to Labon Quarters and Fante Akuraa VRA local primary schools at Yeji.

The items comprise quantities of VRA branded school bags, mathematical sets, pens and pencils, exercise books as well as several nose masks, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers Veronica Buckets and other learning materials.

They are to be distributed among students and pupils of the two schools to improve academic work and also protect the school from contracting the COVID-19.

Mr Faridu indicated that many of the school buildings in the area were dilapidated, while some teachers had no tables and chairs.

Mr Kofi Adomako, the Director of Real Estate and Security, VRA, explained the presentation forms part of activities of the Authority 60th Anniversary.

He said about 16,000 school children selected from 30 basic schools in the country were set to benefit from the educational and COVID-19 materials.

Mr Adomako advised teachers to ensure that the school children adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to protect themselves from contracting the disease.