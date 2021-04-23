mttd offences

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vincent Appiah of the Amasaman Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate said inadequate personnel at the Directorate is hampering the effective management of traffic in the Amasaman Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

He said for his team to be able to effectively reduce the traffic situation by at least 20 per cent, he needed additional 13 men to beef up the strength of the current 22 personnel to handle the situation at various ends of the district.

DSP Appiah made this remarks at the First Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth General Assembly at Amasaman.

He said the additional men would help speed up traffic at the Pokuase inter-change, where drivers often experienced “go slow” from Ofankor towards Nsawam and beyond.

DSP Appiah said that would also help reduce accidents in the area and boost business activities by facilitating transportation of goods, including farm produce, to the market centres.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleLet’s desist from burning waste to reduce air pollution – AMA
Next articleAssemblyman and 22 others barred from Seven Seas concessions
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here