Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vincent Appiah of the Amasaman Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate said inadequate personnel at the Directorate is hampering the effective management of traffic in the Amasaman Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

He said for his team to be able to effectively reduce the traffic situation by at least 20 per cent, he needed additional 13 men to beef up the strength of the current 22 personnel to handle the situation at various ends of the district.

DSP Appiah made this remarks at the First Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth General Assembly at Amasaman.

He said the additional men would help speed up traffic at the Pokuase inter-change, where drivers often experienced “go slow” from Ofankor towards Nsawam and beyond.

DSP Appiah said that would also help reduce accidents in the area and boost business activities by facilitating transportation of goods, including farm produce, to the market centres.