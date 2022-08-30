Inaki Williams score in Athletic Bilbao’s victory over Cadiz

Ghanaian international, Inaki Williams registered his first goal of the season in Athletic Bilbao’s 4-0 thrashing over Cadiz in match-day three of Laliga played on Monday evening.

The 28-year-old forward opened the scoring for his side in the 24th minute before Gorka Guruzeta’s brace and Alex Berenguer’s goal wrapped up proceedings for the club.

Williams, the clinical finisher pounced on a loose ball to put his side ahead but unfortunately, failed to score via the spot when his brother, Nico Williams was awarded a penalty before recess.

The Williams brothers put up a stellar performance to ensure Bilbao’s massive win after three games in the season.

Nico, managed to grab an assist after his fantastic pass to Berenguer to get Bilbao’s third.

While Inaki lasted 54 minutes on the pitch, his younger brother played 82 minutes.

Inaki was named the MVP at the end of the game.

Athletic Bilbao lies on fourth position on the league log with seven points whilst Cadiz is rooted at the bottom with no point after three matches.