Inaki Williams to miss AFCON qualifier due to injury

Black Stars winger, Inaki Williams has confirmed he will not be available for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar this month.

A statement released by the Athletic Bilbao man said ” Since a few week, I have been playing with pains in my right knee. I decided to play until the end of the season, but after having spoken to the medical services, we have decided to stop and solve the problem to be 100 per cent for the pre-season”.

According to him, this decision would not allow him to play for the senior side in the continental competition.

He noted that his commitment to the national team was exceptional and promised to be available in the next call-up to represent his beloved nation.

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the Ghanaian side would look for a replacement following the unfortunate incident.

The prolific striker made his debut appearance for the Black Stars in the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar.

He was recently named in Hughton’s 24-man squad who would seek to book qualification to the 2024 AFCON.

Ghana would face Group E opponents Madagascar at the Kianja Barea Stadium on Sunday, June 18, 2023.