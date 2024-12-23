Inaugural Global Football Festival Set to Celebrate Football, Music and Culture in Accra

The inaugural Global Football Festival is set to take place on December 27, 2024, at the Accra Academy School Park, blending football, music, and culture in a celebration of Ghana’s rich football legacy and a platform for future talent.

Organized by the renowned football agency Kick Nation and powered by FulLCircL MGT, the festival will feature an exciting 8-team football tournament designed to give young players the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of top international scouts. The event promises to be a hub of energy and excitement, drawing fans and participants alike.

Baba Sadiq, Founder of FullCircle MGT, emphasized the festival’s vision, stating, “We’re connecting passions across football, music, lifestyle, and entertainment to reignite interest in the sport while creating a powerful platform to discover young talents.”

A major highlight of the festival is the debut of Ghana’s first-ever football museum, which will display iconic memorabilia from Ghana’s football legends. Delali Frank Awutey, the festival’s International Liaison Officer, shared insights into the museum, saying, “We’ve managed to talk to legends who have agreed to donate items like medals, jerseys, and gloves. It’s a chance for fans to see and feel the rich history of Ghanaian football.”

The museum will offer fans the opportunity to experience football history firsthand, with artifacts such as the first jersey worn by Black Stars legends. Awutey emphasized the importance of preserving Ghana’s football heritage for future generations, noting, “When you come to the festival, you’ll see items like the first jersey worn by some of our Black Stars legends. It’s not just about showcasing history—it’s about preserving it for future generations.”

Beyond the football tournament and museum, the festival will offer a range of engaging activities, including fan challenges, influencer interactions, and brand showcases. The day will culminate in live performances by top Ghanaian and international artists, ensuring a vibrant fusion of sports, music, and culture that will captivate attendees.