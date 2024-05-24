Inaugural GSA Ethiopian Startup Awards to Ignite Ethiopia’s Innovation Scene

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – June 3-4, 2024: The Global Innovation Initiative Group (GIIG) proudly announces the inaugural Ethiopian Startup Awards, part of the Global Startup Awards Africa series.

This landmark event, taking place in Addis Ababa on June 3rd and 4th, 2024, is supported by the Development Bank of Ethiopia, Ethio Telecom, and Ethiopian Airlines.

Event Overview

The two-day event, hosted by GIIG in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Skills (MOLS), Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MINT), and Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI), promises an immersive experience celebrating Ethiopia’s dynamic startup culture. Key features of the event include:

Workshops and Training Sessions : Industry specialists will facilitate various workshops and training sessions aimed at enhancing entrepreneurial skills.

: Industry specialists will facilitate various workshops and training sessions aimed at enhancing entrepreneurial skills. Pitching Opportunities : Startups will have the chance to pitch their innovative ideas to potential investors and partners.

: Startups will have the chance to pitch their innovative ideas to potential investors and partners. Networking : Attendees can network with peers, industry leaders, and potential investors.

: Attendees can network with peers, industry leaders, and potential investors. Awards Ceremony: The event will conclude with an awards show announcing the Ethiopian finalists.

Entry and Participation

This year’s competition saw an overwhelming response, with 11,900 entries from 54 African countries. Notably, 24% of the entries from the Eastern region originated from Ethiopia. The submissions span several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)-aligned categories, including Agritech, Youth, Fintech, Green Tech, Women Empowerment, Health Tech, and Mobility. This demonstrates the significant growth and potential of Ethiopia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Ethiopia as a Startup Nation

Ethiopia’s role as the host nation for the Global Startup Awards Africa highlights its growing visibility and recognition as a developing startup hub. HE Ms. Muferihat Kamil Ahmed, Minister of Labor and Skills, emphasized the importance of Ethiopia’s selection: “Ethiopia’s selection as the host nation for the 2024 GSA Africa Awards holds immense significance and is already contributing significantly to the country’s growing reputation as a center for tech innovation. The focus on youth entrepreneurship through the Youth category underscores Ethiopia’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and job creators. I look forward to celebrating their successes.”

Celebrating Ethiopian Startups

The festivities will begin on June 3rd at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI), where the top Ethiopian startups will be honored as regional finalists. Dr. Hassan Hussein, CEO of EDI, commented: “For Ethiopian startups, the GSA Africa Awards serves as a gateway to international recognition, funding opportunities, and invaluable connections. By showcasing Ethiopia’s potential as a hub for tech innovation and entrepreneurship, the event aims to elevate the country’s profile on the global stage.”

Collaborative Efforts and Future Growth

Jo Griffiths, co-founder of GIIG and GSA Africa, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative: “Initiatives like the Global Startup Awards Africa exemplify our collaborative efforts, serving as catalysts for transformation. In Ethiopia, these efforts are further amplified by recent progressive legal reforms, signaling a new era of growth and innovation for the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

The Ethiopian Startup Awards aim to spark innovation, drive economic growth, and position Ethiopia as a leading player in the global startup community.