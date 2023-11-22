Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significant Milestone

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H. E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasized that the inauguration of the OIC Labour Center, a new specialized institution of the OIC, is a momentous event and represents an important milestone in the collective efforts to enhance socio-economic cooperation among the OIC Member States.

During his statement at the Inaugural General Assembly held in Baku, Azerbaijan on 22nd November 2023, the Secretary-General further highlighted that the new institution would effectively complement the ongoing cooperation activities of the OIC General Secretariat in the areas of trade and investment, agriculture, and food security, tourism, education, science and technology, and health, among others.

H. E. Hissein Taha commended the leadership and foresight of His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for proposing the establishment of the Centre during his address at the 2nd Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 25th-26th April 2013.

The inaugural session also featured an address by H.E. Mr. Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the session, candidates were elected for various key positions within the OIC Labour Centre, including the Chairman, Vice Chairmen, and Members of the Executive Board.

The meeting also elected Mr. Azar Bayramov, as the Director-General of the OIC Labour Center.

The session also approved the Interim Organizational Structure and the budget for the Secretariat of the Centre for the period of 2023-2026. The Republic of Azerbaijan generously contributed USD 1 million as a voluntary donation to the budget of the new center.