Include Bono and Ahafo Players to Revive Black Stars – Nana Kwaku Sarbeng

The Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, has attributed the current underperformance of the Ghana Black Stars to the exclusion of players from the Bono and Ahafo regions.

Speaking at a fundraising event organized by the Sunyani-based Foster Fun Club for the construction of a multipurpose sports complex and recreational center at Koonum, a suburb of Sunyani, Nana Sarbeng underscored the historical contributions of players from these regions to the success of the national team.

“Ghana’s Black Stars cannot perform at their peak without recognizing and including players from the Bono and Ahafo regions,” Nana Sarbeng stated. He expressed concerns about the lack of representation from these areas in recent years, arguing that it has weakened the team’s competitive edge.

He emphasized that some of the national team’s most successful eras included key contributions from sons of the Bono and Ahafo regions. According to him, the current struggles of the Black Stars could be mitigated by tapping into the untapped potential of players from these areas.

The fundraising event brought together various stakeholders, highlighting the community’s commitment to developing sports infrastructure. Nana Sarbeng commended Foster Fun Club for the initiative and pledged the Traditional Council’s support to ensure the project becomes a reality.

He called on sports authorities and national team selectors to revisit the inclusion of talents from Bono and Ahafo, noting that their involvement would not only strengthen the Black Stars but also boost the morale of aspiring players from these regions.

Nana Sarbeng’s comments reflect the broader calls for inclusive representation in Ghana’s national teams as a pathway to achieving sustained success on the international stage.