Include corporate governance in tertiary institutions’ undergraduate programme – IoD-Gh

The Institute of Directors, Ghana (IoD-Gh) has called for the inclusion of the study of corporate governance in the undergraduate programme curriculum of tertiary institutions.

The Institute said that would help students to acquire knowledge and skills in good corporate governance for application in the world of work after school.

This was contained in a statement from the Institute after it met with Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education.

The meeting sought to explore opportunities for collaborations to improve the culture of good corporate governance in Ghana.

The IoD-Gh also called for a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the IoD-Gh to train leadership of the educational institutions in good corporate governance.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, emphasised the need to promote the tenets of good governance culture and effective leadership.

The Minister said that was the solution to change the socio- economic dynamics of the country.

Dr Adutwum supported the call for the incorporation of corporate governance training in the curriculum of all tertiary education in Ghana, particularly under the business programmes.

He promised to convene a meeting between the IoD-Gh and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to take the conversation forward.

In a related development, the IoD-Gh met with Justice Kwasi Ann-Yeboah, the Chief Justice, also to discuss collaborations on the development of good corporate governance culture.

The IoD-Gh outlined its projects and policies to the Chief Justice as well as a training programme for directors, management and staff of the Office of Chief Justice.

The Institute invited the Chief Justice as a guest of honour at the launch of the National Corporate Code schedule for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Kempiski Hotel, Gold Coast City.

The Chief Justice applauded the efforts of the Institute in promoting good corporate governance and pledged his support to help champion good corporate governance culture.