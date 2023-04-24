Include youth in decision-making for effective development – Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has stressed the need for youth inclusion in decision-making processes to engender mutual trust, confidence, and a sense of belongingness in the development drive.

He also emphasised the need to support the youth to develop their potential to spur the holistic development of the region and the country at large.

Dr Salih said this in Wa at the weekend during the Eid prayers where scores of Muslims gathered to offer prayers to Allah for seeing them through a successful Rahamadan period of 30 days of fasting and prayers.

Maulvi Chaudhry Masroor Muzafar Ahmad Shahib led the prayers at the park.

“For our region’s holistic growth and development, we must endeavour to develop the potential of our youth so that they will grow to be beneficial to themselves, their families, their communities, and indeed their country,” the minister said.

He reiterated his calls for the youth to take advantage of the many flagship programmes of the government for their development saying, “The government is committed to ensuring that no individual is left behind in the development of the country.”

Dr. Salih explained that the significance of Ramadan could not be overemphasised as it was one of the pillars of Islam and was highly valued and practiced by Muslims.

He intimated that Islam was a religion of peace and urged the Muslims to be led by Islamic values to enable them to live above reproach and to coexist in peace and harmony.

He called on the Muslim community to engage with and assist the leadership of the region so that together they could bring the needed development to the region.

“We need your full cooperation in the battle against galamsey (illegal mining) and improving the wellbeing of our people.

We must focus our regional development intervention and invest in quality education and healthcare services,” he explained.

The minister also entreated collective efforts in fighting against corruption and the threat of climate change in the region by integrating climate change policies and intervention into all planning processes as a region as well as joining forces with the municipal and district assemblies in protecting the environment.