Inclusion in Action: How Newmont is Creating Space for Everyone to Thrive

At Newmont, inclusion is more than a core value. It is an active, ongoing commitment to ensure that every member of the workforce is seen, heard, and valued.

As the company’s Ghana operations moved through the first quarter of 2025, the various sites and offices came alive with meaningful activities that celebrated culture, recognized women, and reinforced the deep belief that diverse perspectives and experiences make Newmont stronger.

Through themed engagements tied to national and global commemorative occasions, including Chocolate Day on 14th February, International Women’s Day (IWD) on 8th March, and the Cultural Awareness Month of March, in line with Ghana’s Independence, Newmont demonstrated what inclusion looks like in practice, and why it matters.

Chocolate Day at Newmont

This year’s inclusion-focused engagements kicked off in February with Ghana’s National Chocolate Day, a celebration of appreciation and recognition. At Newmont’s Ghana operations, the Women and Allies (W&A) Business Resource Group (BRG) in Ghana marked the day by sharing locally made bars of chocolate to the workforce in Ahafo, Akyem, and Accra. This gesture, simple yet meaningful, served as a reminder of how small gestures at workplaces can foster a culture of care and connection.

Supporting Women, Accelerating Action

In March, Newmont joined the world in marking International Women’s Day under the 2025 global theme, “Accelerate Action”. The company went beyond symbolic celebration and used the moment to advance real conversations, uplift female voices, and reaffirm its commitment to gender equity in the mining sector.

One of the most touching highlights was the ‘Returning Mother’s Ceremony’, a heartfelt event held at Newmont’s Ahafo North site to welcome women returning to work from maternity leave. The ceremony recognized the dual roles many women play at home and at work and emphasized the company’s commitment to creating an environment where motherhood and career successes are not mutually exclusive. In addition, Ahafo South’s Subika Underground commissioned a lactation room, offering a supportive space for nursing mothers as they transition back into the workforce.

Newmont’s operations in Ghana also spotlighted the journeys of its female employees through the Women in Newmont digital campaign, sharing stories that inspired, educated, and showcased the vital contributions of women across various roles, from operations to leadership. Supporting and enriching these personal experiences underscored the company’s belief that visibility and representation are critical drivers of change.

Preserving Culture, Inspiring Unity

Complementing its gender equity efforts, Newmont’s operations in Ghana also celebrated Cultural Awareness Month at the workplace, where the workforce was invited to connect with and appreciate Ghana’s diverse heritage. This was done through series of engaging and educational activities. The celebrations kicked off with a Cultural Awareness Talk led by media practitioner and historian Dr. Kwaku Darko Ankrah, who explored themes of cultural identity, oral tradition, and the significance of preserving indigenous knowledge and languages.

Other engaging activities included an Inter-site Cultural Quiz that tested employees’ knowledge of Ghanaian languages, proverbs, and traditions. Employees also actively participated in Akan proverb sessions, while exchanging traditional wisdom and cultural insights to enrich workplace interactions.

The month-long celebration reached a vibrant point with Market Days, during which traditional Ghanaian markets were recreated at the operational sites, complete with local foods, crafts, and attires. On the company’s intranet, employees proudly posted photos of themselves dressed in traditional wear, sharing personal reflections on their roots. From bold Kente cloths to classic Northern smocks, the visual celebration reflected the rich tapestry of Ghanaian identity and the unifying power of cultural expression.

Inclusion Beyond Occasions

While these events provided memorable moments of connection and celebration, Newmont is clear that inclusion is not an annual affair – it is an everyday obligation. Through policies that support working parents, facilities that promote comfort and dignity, as well as business resource groups and programmes that uplift underrepresented voices, Newmont continues to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion into the heart of its work culture.

By turning national and global observances into platforms for education, storytelling and reflection, Newmont is creating a workplace where every person, regardless of gender, background, or role, can thrive. As the year unfolds, the company remains committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all.