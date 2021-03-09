Ms Farida Nabourema, an international human rights activist, has advocated the active inclusion of women in decision and policy-making to help improve their status in the society.

“Women are still excluded from many aspects of policy and decision-making, hence, leading to policies that fail to address the gender gap,” she observed.

This, she explained, did not augur well for building a fair and participatory society, where the views of all and sundry, especially women who bore the brunt of conflicts, were considered.

“Out of every conflict, women end up losing the most, from their homes to their source of income, and other related disturbing situations,” according to the activist.

Ms Nabourema, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA, Kumasi, on the commemoration of the International Women’s Day, said “one cannot make the world safer if that safety excludes that of women.”

Gender-responsive policy-making, she said, was what the society ought to pursue at all levels of human endeavour, to enable women contribute effectively towards the cause of humanity.

“Women leadership is needed to mainstream gender in all aspects of governance,” she said.

Ms Nabourema said policy-makers on many occasions fail to address the gendered impact of conflicts, thereby leaving vulnerable groups to their fate.

International Women’s Day, marked on March 08, every year, is an occasion to celebrate the achievements of women and raise awareness about gender equality.

The 2021 global commemoration is being observed on the theme: “Choose to Challenge”, and comes at a time when the lives of many women had been worse off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, many Ghanaian women in an interaction with the GNA were optimistic about the fate of women in general in spite of the prevailing challenges.

Ms. Aba Oppong, a Kumasi-based gender activist, advocated intensified education and change in policies to help overcome the negative socio-economic and cultural practices militating against the progress of women.

“We need gender equality in all aspects of life, including; education, leadership and opportunities for development of our youth,” she noted.