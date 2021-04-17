Mrs Selina Twum-Ampofo, the Headmistress of the Madina Demonstration Basic and Special School, says inclusive education must be a shared responsibility by all stakeholders.

She, therefore, called on the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly to rise to its responsibilities and ensure the smooth implementation of the Inclusive Education Policy in the School.

“As a school, we lack some basic things like tables, chairs among others and I believe the Municipal Assembly can support us in that direction,” she said.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo said this when the Special Mothers Project, a non-governmental organisation, handed over a two seater toilet facility with a bio digester to the Special Unit of the School.

She said the provision of the toilet facility was timely as it would prevent children with special needs from traversing the school compound to access places of convenience and expressed gratitude to the Special Mothers Project for its continuous support.

Ms Sylvia Kuagbenu, the Municipal Special Needs and Inclusive Education Coordinator, said it was important to pay more attention to children with special educational needs as it enhanced inclusive education.

Mr Joseph Baidoo, the School Improvement and Support Officer, appealed to the Special Mothers Project to extend similar supports to other schools.

Mr Nicholas Owusu, in charge of Finance and Administration at the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Education, who represented the Municipal Director, lauded the Project for the support.

He called on philanthropists to consider adding a bathroom to the toilet facility, saying: “We know that children with special educational needs might also need a bathroom attached to their unit.”

Mr Anthony Obour Ofori, the Assistant Planning Officer at the Municipal Assembly, said he would relay the requests to the Assembly.

Ms Patience Puplampu, Project Officer, Special Mothers Project, asked government to dedicate a classroom in every cluster of school for children with special educational needs to facilitate teaching and learning.

She expressed gratitude to Mrs Eugenia Enam Aku Gakogo, a special mother in the United Kingdom, and Mr Kwadwo Boateng Ntim of MTN Ghana, for their support during the fundraising for the project.