Incoming Bolgatanga MCE to prioritize revenue mobilization

Mr Rex Asanga, the Incoming Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has given the assurance that he would work effectively with the support of the major stakeholders of the Assembly to increase revenue mobilization to finance development projects.

“We will give priority to improving on the Assembly’s internally generated funds to enable us meet the Municipality’s numerous development needs”.

Speaking at Bolgatanga after he was unanimously endorsed by the Assembly Members as the MCE for the area, Mr Asanga explained that the Assembly could not continue to rely on only central government to finance its development needs and implored the Assembly Members to support to tackle the revenue mobilization leakages for accelerated development.

He mentioned inadequate health and educational infrastructure, unemployment, insecurity, deplorable road network, poor water and sanitation among others as some of the major challenges of the Municipality that needed collective efforts to address them.

“I am not unaware of the fact that funding to carry out activities has been a major challenge of the Municipality, but I believe that we can do much more than fold our arms in desperation and often times wait for only government, the Common Fund, and other sources of funding to undertake development projects in our Municipality.

“This is why we must all resolve as a house, our preparedness to up our game in revenue mobilization, we should be prepared to wage a relentless war to identify and rope in businesses and entities that either evade or do not honour their tax obligations to the Assembly,” he stated.

The Incoming MCE explained that security was another major concern that hindered the development of the area, and pledged to work closely with the security agencies through the Municipal Security Council to ensure that the prevailing peace was sustained for improved development.

He said “Security has been of great concern to residents, I will work together with the Municipal Security Committee and the police and other stakeholders to continue to maintain a constant visibility and vigilance”.

Mr Asanga reiterated his readiness to work with development partners and appealed to investors to tap into the potentials of the Municipality and invest in them to help develop the Municipality.

“Our doors are always open. I also would like to appeal to each and every one of you, interest groups and stakeholders as well as members of our municipality residing in other parts of the country and diaspora for your support, help and ideas,” he added.

All the 39 Assembly Members of the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly on Thursday, September 30, 2021, voted in unison to confirm Mr Asanga as the MCE for the area to steer the development affairs of the municipality.