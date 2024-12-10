Incoming NDC government will ensure accountability – Dr Samuel Sarpong

Dr. Samuel Sarpong, the First National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured Ghanaians that the incoming NDC government will prioritize accountability and investigate financial misconduct from the previous administration.

Speaking on the party’s commitment to tackling corruption, Dr. Sarpong criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, accusing it of mismanaging national resources. He emphasized that the NDC would not tolerate any form of corruption within the public sector and would hold individuals accountable for misusing state funds.

“This incoming government is going to ensure accountability,” Dr. Sarpong declared. “Any person or official from the previous government who thinks they have embezzled Ghanaians’ money should be prepared to face the law.”

As an example, he cited the State Housing Company Limited, a government-owned entity, alleging that its Managing Director misused the company for political gain. He described the situation as an abuse of public trust, with the company being used as a vehicle to siphon funds for the benefit of the NPP’s agenda.

“The way and manner the Managing Director used that company for his party’s benefit is deeply concerning,” Dr. Sarpong said, calling the actions “versatile and sad.”

He stressed that the incoming NDC administration would not turn a blind eye to corruption and would ensure that investigations into financial misconduct are thorough and transparent.

“Corruption must not be tolerated under any circumstances. The new administration has a duty to investigate and prosecute officials from the outgoing government who misused public funds, regardless of their rank or political affiliation,” Dr. Sarpong emphasized.

He concluded by asserting that those responsible for causing financial losses to the state would face swift and transparent justice, and any questionable deals within the government would be thoroughly examined and prosecuted where wrongdoing is found.