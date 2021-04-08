Some residents of Ashaiman Municipality within the Greater Accra region have threatened to embark on a series of demonstration to ensure the incumbent Municipal Chief Executive, Albert Boakye Okyere is not given the opportunity as MCE for the Municipality.

The residents mainly NPP members and sympathisers chastised the administration of the incumbent Municipal Chief Executive for Ashaiman, Albert Boakye Okyere describing it as an incompetent administration which has added nothing to the development of the Ashaiman Municipality and constituency.

The residents say the constituency was making some positive strides under the erstwhile administration before the New Patriotic Administration took over the reins of power in 2017.

They have thus attributed the underdevelopment of Ashaiman to the Municipal Chief Executive who is the President’s representative for failing to champion any visible developmental agenda after being appointed as the MCE for Ashaiman.

“This man has made us a laughing stock before the NDC because he has not achieved anything over his tenure of office; our roads are bad, drains have problems and nothing seems to be working” a resident, Charles Okyere said

Speaking at random in an interview, the residents called on the President and the appointing Authorities not to consider the incumbent MCE, Mr Albert Boakye Okyere for the position as Chief Executive for the Municipality again because his performance has been very poor over the four year period he took office.

“This is not mischief, the bizarre record of the MCE is there for all to see. Just come to Ashaiman and you can see how underdeveloped the constituency looks. He must go!” an angry NPP supporter fumed at the central business area

A resident who is a business man who sells mobile phone at the Ashaiman Central Business Area Kofi Nkrabea, noted that, ” The MCE has indeed failed us all because we had high hopes in him when he was appointed to the high office but he has seriously disappointed us and the entire NPP folks within the Municipality”.

Somewhere in the month of March, some party coordinators of the New Patriotic Party in Ashaiman called for the head of the MCE, for failing to perform to expectation thereby jeopardizing the fortunes of the party in the 2020 general election.

So far several names have popped up for the position of the Municipal Chief Executive including that of the incumbent Municipal Chief Executive but the residents say they will vehemently oppose his nomination because he has failed to perform to expectation.

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey also during the 2020 election campaign chastised the Albert Boakye Okyere administration as an incompetent one for not championing any development agenda to better the lot of the people except for the construction of unnecessary speed ramps to inconvenience residents and motorists.

Quite recently, the MCE also came under fire for not showing leadership as he is alleged to have looked on as residents built on a water logged area; a government land acquired as a buffer land that was reserved to store water from upstream before gradually moving into the Sakumonor lagoon to avoid flooding within Ashaiman and its environs.