Incorporated Society of Planters Africa Chapter Set to Host 1st Anniversary Symposium

The Incorporated Society of Planters Africa Chapter is excited to announce its 1st Anniversary Symposium and inaugural Technical Training, set to take place in Accra at the Fiestal Royale Hotel from Thursday, May 22nd to 23rd, 2025.

During a press conference held in Accra on Monday, March 10th, Dr. Shermal Perera, Chairman of the ISP African Chapter, emphasized the importance of the event, which is themed “AgriUnity; Empowering Sustainable Agriculture in Africa.”

The symposium aims to unite stakeholders in the agricultural sector to foster sustainable farming practices and empower African farmers. Attendees can look forward to technical training sessions, panel discussions, and exhibitions that will showcase innovative agricultural solutions.

Dr. Perera reiterated the event’s goal of promoting collaboration among African nations in the pursuit of sustainable agricultural practices. He pointed out that Africa represents a significant opportunity for agricultural development, with vast land available for sustainable farming.

He also mentioned that the ISP Africa Chapter is dedicated to bringing together planters and plantation companies to advance sustainable agricultural development, protect the environment, and ensure food security for communities.

Additionally, Dr. Perera highlighted the organization’s impactful role in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, where it has facilitated expert interactions, fostered company connections, and supported individuals in obtaining academic qualifications.

The Chairman of the African Chapter seized the opportunity to introduce Mr Christian Foli, as the Chairman for the Ghana Chapter of ISP.

Also present was Mr Fatai Afolabi, Vice Chairman ISP, Africa.

The Accra event will specifically focus on empowering smallholder farmers and developing commercial plantations sustainably. With its fertile land suitable for a variety of crops, Ghana is a pivotal location for the ISP Africa Chapter.

The symposium will include technical training sessions, panel discussions, and exhibitions that highlight innovative solutions in agriculture.

Exclusive Interview: Dr. Shermal Perera, Chairman of ISP African Chapter, Reveals Plans for Upcoming Symposium and Anniversary Launch.

In a recent exclusive interview during a media briefing, Dr. Shermal Perera, Chairman of the ISP African Chapter, provided insights into the upcoming symposium and the anniversary launch of the ISP Africa Chapter, set to occur in Accra, Ghana, on May 22-23, 2025.

When asked about the goals of the conference, Dr. Perera stressed that the event is designed to unite private equity firms, insurance providers, and agricultural experts to foster growth and development within the sector. The conference will attract companies from the US, Europe, Malaysia, Indonesia, and various African nations, making it a pivotal gathering for the industry.

Dr. Perera underscored the significance of empowering smallholders and small to medium-sized enterprises in agriculture, especially in Ghana, where crops such as cocoa, coconut, and oil palm are key. The conference will concentrate on sharing knowledge and techniques aimed at boosting productivity and doubling crop yields.

On the topic of partnerships, Dr. Perera confirmed that the ISP Africa Chapter is working closely with the Ghanaian government, particularly the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, to ensure the conference’s success. The Ghana chairman of the

organization, Mr. Christian Foley, is spearheading efforts to secure government involvement.

The ISP Africa Chapter aims to foster “AgriUnity,” a concept designed to unite the agriculture sector across Africa for enhanced growth and development. Dr. Perera envisions a future where African nations collaborate to advance sustainable agricultural practices, boost productivity, and enhance food security.

The upcoming symposium and anniversary launch of the ISP Africa Chapter are anticipated to be pivotal moments in realizing this vision. By focusing on empowering smallholders, advocating for sustainable agriculture, and stimulating growth in the sector, the event is set to leave a meaningful mark on Africa’s agricultural landscape.

The ISP Africa Chapter has been diligently working to advance sustainable agricultural practices throughout Africa, and this event represents a key milestone in their ongoing efforts.

About ISP

The Incorporated Society of Planters is technically a professional body incorporated on 8th October 1919 as a company limited by guarantee and not having a share capital under the Companies Act.

ISP Management (M) Sdn. Bhd. (ISPM) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ISP which was incorporated on 30 November 1996. ISPM is the commercial arm of ISP and was incorporated to take up all the profit-driven operating activities from ISP and all activities related to non-members.

For a hundred years up to the early eighties, the plantation sector played a vital role in Malaysia’s economy. It created vast employment opportunities in the country and was a major contributor to foreign exchange earnings. Malaysia became the world leader in plantation agriculture.

With the strong economic growth in recent years, there has been a shift in the plantation industry from the previous concern of creating employment opportunities towards upgrading skills for productivity to maintain Malaysia’s competitiveness. For Malaysia to retain its position in the forefront of plantation agriculture, it must take a lead in technical innovations, such as mechanisation of estate operations, and through increased value added in the downstream utilisation of the country’s primary products.

The Incorporated Society of Planters (ISP) with a proven team at its helm will continue to tap the innovative and technical skills of its members to maintain the growth of the Society and Malaysia’s unrivalled record of excellence in plantation agriculture, in the new millennium.

By Kingsley Asiedu